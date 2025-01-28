Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stepped up its fight against illegal immigration, achieving a record 1,179 arrests in a single day during a beefed-up operation.

Of the 1,179 arrests, 613 were classified as "criminal arrests," demonstrating the effectiveness of the raids in apprehending dangerous criminals. In addition, eight individuals were identified as the "worst criminals arrested," including suspected violent gang members. The other 566 detainees, although they did not have criminal records, were arrested for illegal staying in the country, a clear violation of immigration laws.

Effective strategy against illegal immigration

The increase in arrests followed reports that indicated that the Trump administration pressured ICE to increase daily arrests to a range of between 1,200 and 1,500 people. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied these claims, calling them false.

More than 7,000 people deported in one week

In the first week of the new administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that Trump's promise to arrest and deport violent criminals who are in the country illegally has been fulfilled. In just seven days, immigration agents have deported 7,300 people who were in the country without authorization.

Removal of restrictions and strengthening of operations

In a key move to strengthen enforcement, acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman rescinded a directive that limited ICE operations in places such as churches, schools and hospitals. Huffman explained that these restrictions had allowed dangerous criminals to hide in these locations to evade justice.

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, defended the decision and assured that the administration will continue to increase apprehensions. In an interview with ABC, Homan reaffirmed the president's commitment to his mass deportation plan, stressing that there is no excuse for allowing criminals to remain in the country.