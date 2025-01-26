The Trump administration has begun immigration operations in Los Angeles and reported arrests of members of 'Tren de Aragua' in different states

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

This Saturday, just before dawn, law enforcement began with the Trump administration's mass deportation operation in Los Angeles, California, a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants.

According to the New York Post, which cited sources inside the Trump administration, the deportation operation is being conducted on the West Coast and is expected to run seven days a week. For now, immigration agents are avoiding sections of Los Angeles that sustained the most damage from the devastating wildfires.

This mass deportation operation is part of the Trump administration's effort to sweep as many sanctuary cities and other cities where illegal immigration has wreaked havoc, such as Chicago or New York.

At the moment, while there is no official information on the success of the operations in specific cities, ICE confirmed Friday that a total of 593 criminals were apprehended who were in the United States illegally. In addition, the agency reported that 449 "hold" requests were submitted to local authorities.

The Trump administration also confirmed that Mexico has received up to four deportation flights, denying reports that the neighboring country has refused to receive the military planes sent by the U.S. with illegal immigrants.

This Saturday, Fox News Digital also reported that authorities managed to capture three members of the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which President Trump described as "bloodthirsty" in the style of El Salvador's Mara Salvatrucha - or MS-13.

Through an executive order, Trump ordered the start of the process for these criminal groups to be considered "terrorists" alongside Mexican drug cartels.

According to Fox, ICE detained these three members of Tren de Aragua in San Antonio, Texas and Nashville.

One of them was identified as Nestor Jose Mendoza-Garcia, who was captured in Texas. Another was Elmer Aparicio-Castillo, arrested in Nashville. A third 36-year-old man was also captured, but his identity was not disclosed.

According to the report, Mendoza-Garcia arrived in the United States last October and received a summons before being released. The San Antonio Police Department then arrested him in November for possessing a weapon in connection with an unsolved homicide.

Last Thursday, San Antonio ICE finally obtained a federal indictment and detainer against the alleged Tren de Aragua member for being an alien in possession of a weapon.

The other two Venezuelans captured in Nashville, Aparicio-Castillo and the 36-year-old man of unknown identity, have charges of evading arrest, promoting prostitution and possession of marijuana in Nashville.

Aparicio-Castillo, particularly, was detained by ICE in Nashville for possessing a weapon while a foreign national and having alleged ties to Tren de Aragua.