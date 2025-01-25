Trump traveled to California in the aftermath of the fires and promised to waive federal permits to speed up reconstruction

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

On Friday, President Donald Trump traveled to Southern California to assess damage from wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres, destroyed more than 10,000 buildings and claimed the lives of nearly 30 people in the Los Angeles area.

Before his arrival, Trump stopped in North Carolina, where he met with lawmakers, officials and victims of Hurricane Helene. Upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), he was greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Thank you first for being here. It means a great deal to all of us," Newsom said during the brief meeting on the tarmac. "We’re going to need your support. We’re going to need your help."

Trump thanked him for the reception and assured that his administration will push for the recovery of the affected areas. "I think you’re going to see some very good progress," he said, although, during the trip, he reiterated his criticism of state fire management and environmental policies. "We’ll get it permanently fixed so it can’t happen again," he emphasized.

Tour of devastated areas

The president toured some of the hardest-hit areas, including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. Later, he walked down Fiske Street, where he talked with firefighters, police officers and residents who lost their homes.

"We will not let you down," Trump assured a group of first responders. Melania, for her part, stopped to comfort a woman who had lost her home and hugged her.

During his visit, the president described the magnitude of the destruction as "not even believable" and compared the scene to the impact of an explosion. "It’s like you got hit by a bomb," he commented. The president also contrasted his approach with that of previous administrations. "I've only been here three days, and I'll do a great job," he said, suggesting that other presidents would not have handled the crisis effectively.

Announcements and emergency measures

At an emergency briefing with state and local officials, Trump announced immediate measures, including waiving federal permits that slow down rebuilding processes. "A federal permit can take 10 years... we don't want to take 10 days," he stated.

In addition, he stated that his administration would work to facilitate the flow of water between northern and southern California, assuring that pumps and valves would be opened to allow hundreds of millions of gallons to reach the affected areas. "I tell you who does like it is the fire department," he added.