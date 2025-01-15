Colorado judge orders closure of Aurora apartment complex that had been taken over by the Tren de Aragua

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

An Aurora (Colorado) judge ordered the closure of the Edge apartment complex in Lowry after finding that it had become a stronghold for criminal activities related to the Venezuelan group Tren de Aragua. The closure will take place next month (February 2025).

The court order, signed by Judge Shawn Day, claims that the housing units in the complex are a "serious risk to public safety and welfare." The decision was made after a series of violent crimes took place that alarmed the local community, including the kidnapping and torture of a couple who were living in the complex.

Since September 2023, authorities have documented more than 60 crimes related to the property. According to statements by Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain, "The complex was mismanaged, which allowed criminal activity to thrive unchecked."

They want to relocate affected residents

In response, the city of Aurora is working, along with Arapahoe County and other partners, to relocate affected residents. In an official statement, local officials assured that they are committed to ensuring a safe transition for families living in the 60-unit complex.

This building has been in the national spotlight for several months due to the presence of the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua. However, another heinous event occurred in December, when heavily armed members of the gang broke into an apartment and kidnapped a couple. The victims were tied up and brutally beaten. This prompted an intense police investigation.

"We will ensure that all those responsible for these heinous acts face justice," Chamberlain said.