Massive Pacific Palisades fire forces 30,000 people from their California homes as Los Angeles declares state of emergency

A massive brush fire prompted tens of thousands of mandatory evacuations and freeway closures Tuesday afternoon in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The city has declared a state of emergency because of the raging blaze.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), more than 13,000 buildings and about 30,000 people are in the evacuation zone, which is under immediate threat. Several videos posted on social media show several houses being consumed by the fire.

By 3:30 p.m. local time, about 1,300 acres had already burned as firefighters tried to repel the flames in the face of a voracious wind that is fanning them. The fire started at 10:30 in the morning.

Prayers up for Pacific Palisades, CApic.twitter.com/QvtunCv7en — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2025

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were recorded throughout the day in Los Angeles. Gusts are expected to peak between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

For now, authorities have confirmed no injuries or deaths.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Bulldozers Remove Hundreds of Abandoned Cars left behind by people who evacuated on foot as 30,000 Evacuate Amid Major Wildfire⁰⁰📌#Palisades | #Californa ⁰⁰Watch as emergency crews deploy bulldozers to remove hundreds of abandoned cars in Pacific… pic.twitter.com/oUFzQzIbTj — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Democratic leader was near the fire and was being briefed by authorities before Tuesday's news conference.

"On the ground in Pacific Palisades and getting briefed by @CAL_FIRE on the #PalisadesFire in Los Angeles," Newsom said on X. "Californians in the affected areas should stay alert and follow evacuation orders from local authorities."

"Heed evacuation orders from local authorities," he added.

On the ground in Pacific Palisades and getting briefed by @CAL_FIRE on the #PalisadesFire in Los Angeles.



Californians in the affected areas should stay alert and follow evacuation orders from local authorities ➡️ https://t.co/gIKZPSxfln pic.twitter.com/v8A4N9FK9i — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 7, 2025

The fire department said more than 250 personnel, including firefighters from neighboring agencies, were deployed to fight the fire.

The LAFD also issued mandatory evacuation orders from Merrimac Road west to Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south to Pacific Coast Highway. In addition, Topanga Canyon Beach and Tuna Canyon Park in Los Angeles County are also under evacuation orders.

🚨BREAKING: Homes in Pacific Palisades are burning with no firefighters visible on the scene.

pic.twitter.com/1PKN03iriY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 8, 2025

Also, the stretch between Carbon Beach in Malibu and Las Flores Canyon Road to Piuma Road is under evacuation alert as firefighters warn residents in surrounding areas to be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Officials also set up the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 S. Sepulveda Boulevard.