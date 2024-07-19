Wrapping up the last day of the Republican National Convention: Trump, Hulk Hogan and more than 100,000 balloons

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

The Republican National Convention came to an end in Milwaukee. After four days, dozens of speakers and lots of live music, Donald Trump was in charge of closing out the event with a nearly two-hour speech, in which he accepted the Republican nomination, pushed his election platform and called for national unity after his assassination attempt.

In addition to the former president, who of course was the star of the night, personalities such as Tucker Carlson, Dana White and Hulk Hogan took the RNC stage.

The former president captivated the audience with his speech, who listened attentively despite its length. "Hardly anyone moved, and a large number of people remained standing on the floor throughout the speech, which went on for more than an hour," reported The Hill.

At the end, after the final "make America great again," 100,000 balloons fell from the arena roof as Trump and J.D. Vance waved from the stage with their respective families.

Highlights of the final night of the RNC.

First to take the stage were Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Richard Hudson, who are on a mission to get more Republicans into the Senate and House, respectively. Both pledged to work to get Trump to the White House with both chambers of Congress in his favor.

Linda McMahon, current president of the America First Policy Institute and former small business administrator under the Trump administration, told a tender story of the former president playing with his grandchildren, to then assure that the former president is a "good man" and a "fighter" who will defend the country at all costs.

Later came Mike Pompeo, who served as CIA director and secretary of state during part of the former president's term. Pompeo went on to review Trump's diplomatic achievements, among which he mentioned not having started wars, destroying ISIS, intimidating Vladimir Putin and supporting Israel to the detriment of Iran.

The former official trashed Biden for withdrawing from Afghanistan and for looking at his watch during the tribute to fallen servicemen, which he called "indecent." Pompeo concluded "Let's elect a president who isn't ashamed of our nation and will never apologize for our country. And when we do, we will put a strong, America-first leader back in the White House. We will reelect Donald J. Trump, and we will make America special, exceptional and, of course, great again," Pompeo concluded.

Trump made his first entrance after 7 p.m. local time. Met with a standing ovation, he took his seat after greeting Ted Cruz, Steve Daines and some of the Republican Senate candidates.

Among the many clips that flashed across the RNC screens was Ronald Reagan asking those present if they were better off than they were four years ago. The video recalled the 1980 debate, in which the Republican addressed the audience for one of the most remembered speeches in the history of presidential debates.

One of the most anticipated speeches of the night

Tucker Carlson received a standing ovation as he took the stage and responded with his classic laugh.

"Just [be]cause you call yourself the president doesn't mean that much inherently. I can call my dog the CEO of Hewlett Packard. It doesn't mean she is," the presenter expressed, eliciting laughter from those present.

"You could take, I don't know, a mannequin, a dead person and make them president. ... I'm just saying, theoretically possible," he continued.

Finally, Carlson highlighted Trump as the leader capable of unifying the country in these tense times. "He did his best to bring the country together, and I thought, this is the divisive figure, this is the irresponsible person? No. This is the most responsible, unifying behavior of a leader I think I've ever seen," he culminated.

Hulk Hogan goes viral at the RNC

Former WWE pro wrestler Hulk Hogan entered the event with the classic song he used in his wrestling days.

Met with cheers from the crowd, he stayed in character for a few seconds, then introduced himself by his first and last name, Terry Bollea. He assured that he could not remain silent after the assassination attempt that Trump suffered in Pennsylvania.

"When they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough, and I said let 'Trumpamania' run wild, brother," he expressed, then ripped up his T-shirt to reveal one with the Trump-Vance ticket.

"When [Trump] gets back in the White House, America will start winning again," concluded Hogan, who looked at his friend from a distance and held his hand to his heart.

Eric Trump and Dana White

The president's son and the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) were in charge of setting the stage for the arrival of Trump, who closed the night with his speech, the longest in the history of the convention.

Eric Trump recalled the assassination attempt on his father to exemplify his character: "The whole world saw your strength as you stood up. You wiped the blood off your face, and you put your fist in the air in a moment that will be remembered as one of the most courageous acts in the history of American politics. You shouted, 'Fight, fight, fight!'"

Dana White based his speech on the decision voters will have to make in November. "In my mind, the choice is clear, but this election, we all get to choose. I know I’ going to choose strength and security. I know I’m going to choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m going to choose real American leadership and a real American badass," he assured.

He concluded that the Republican nominee is the "best choice" for president of the United States, then introduced Trump, who made an entrance in style.

Trump's epic entrance



Of course, the former president was not going to be low-key at his third convention in a row.

This time, Lee Greenwood sang his classic song "God Bless the USA" live while a light show took place in Milwaukee. Seconds later, the screen lifted and Trump emerged with a giant illuminated sign bearing his name, astonishing those in attendance.