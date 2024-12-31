Another crime in the New York subway: a man pushed a passenger onto the train tracks

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

The New York subway was the scene of another horrible crime just before New Year's.

A viral video shows how a passenger was pushed onto the Manhattan subway tracks and run over by a Line 1 train after a surprise attack.

The victim, according to authorities, miraculously survived the impact.

According to a report from the New York Post, the victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was at the 18th Street station shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when, without warning, the hooded suspect pushed him onto the subway tracks. Police said it was a random attack that are increasingly common at public transit facilities in the Big Apple.

The survivor got only a head wound and was admitted in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital Tuesday night. He came within inches of becoming the victim of a fatal collision.

NYC HORROR AGAIN: A man is in critical condition after a maniac shoved him onto Manhattan subway tracks and hit by a 1 train in a random attack at the 18th Street station Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ZDx1HavrIk — NYScanner (@nyscanner) December 31, 2024

Now the NYPD is questioning a person of interest related to the attack. The suspect, 23, fled the station, but was arrested above ground hours later near Columbus Circle, the New York Post reported, citing police sources.

"By God’s own hand, he fell perfectly in the trench," a police source said of the victim.

Two other people at the scene jumped the turnstile seconds after the attack, running out of the station after witnessing a person almost die in front of their eyes.

A passenger who was on the Line 1 train recounted her experience of the incident to the New York Post.

"The subway stopped abruptly, then we waited for 10 minutes, confused," Violet Paley said. "Then the conductor said over the intercom that we were going to have to evacuate because there was a man under the train (...) We walked off the subway, there were a bunch of cops and paramedics and they climbed down to get him."

"When they got him out I was shocked to see him blinking his eyes and moving his fingers. He was bloody," she said.

The attacker also has a prior record and an open case in Brooklyn on charges of assault, harassment and weapons possession for an Oct. 12 event. Additionally, in 2020, he was released without bail related another case despite prosecutors' request that he be detained.

This new New York subway attack case comes just a week after a woman was set on fire while sleeping in a subway car. It also fuels the number of serious assaults committed on the New York subway, which has skyrocketed during 2024.