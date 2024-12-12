Google belittles Christmas with its latest woke ad

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

Google's latest ad campaign has sparked controversy by linking Christmas with the woke agenda. For its Google Shopping website, the tech giant chose LGBT influencer Cyrus Veyssi to star in its latest Christmas commercial.

Veyssi, a man of Iranian descent who identifies as "non-binary," appears in the commercial dressed in women's clothes and wearing makeup, complaining about his skin. He then turns to Google Shopping to find a product that can help solve his problem.

"This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off. Thankfully, I know just the thing. Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me," says the influencer in the commercial.

Right away, several social media users began criticizing Google.

"Google: 'What should we do for our Christmas ad?' Normals: 'Maybe a family sharing gifts around a tree?' Google: 'Sorry, best we can do is a dude prancing around in women's clothing," one user wrote.

There was another user that, in addition to noticing the influencer, pointed out that Google used a Christmas tree that bears no resemblance to traditional fir trees.

In response to the criticism, a company spokesperson told Fox Business that it was only "a single sponsored post on Instagram, representing a fraction of a percentage of a much larger Google Shopping campaign."