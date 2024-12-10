Luigi Mangione's threats: 'These parasites had it coming'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

The investigation into the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has advanced significantly after law enforcement arrested a prime suspect. Luigi Mangione was intercepted at a McDonald's in the Pennsylvania town of Altoona thanks to a tip from a restaurant employee, who identified the suspected shooter after seeing images distributed by authorities.

At the time of the arrest, officers found a manifesto among Mangione's belongings, in addition to a pistol, a silencer and several fake identity documents. The words he wrote caught the attention of the authorities because of some of the phrases that the suspect drafted.

According to police sources told The New York Times, Mangione included direct references to "corporate America," which he seems to detest, and a string of threats to the healthcare industry. "These parasites had it coming," Thompson's alleged killer wrote, alluding to healthcare professionals.

In addition, Mangione penned a sentence that could define his guilt: "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done"

After being arrested, Mangione was taken to police quarters, where he was questioned. According to a report by the BBC, investigators asked the suspect why he was carrying false identification documents, to which he replied, "I clearly shouldn't have."

He was also asked if he was recently in New York, where Thompson was killed. Mangione did not respond and even began to shake, as police records show. From then on, he stopped cooperating.

Thompson was murdered on Dec. 4 in Manhattan. Initial police reports indicated that the UnitedHealthcare CEO was in front of the Hilton Hotel to attend a conference when a man with his face covered shot him and fled.