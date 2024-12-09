Judge pauses lawsuit against Linda McMahon for sexual abuse

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

A Maryland judge has paused a lawsuit regarding several charges related to sexual abuse against Linda McMahon, Donald Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of education.

The plaintiffs alleged in their lawsuit that McMahon, who was head of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), adopted a negligent attitude when they were abused by Melvin Phillips Jr., a former wrestling announcer, even though she had knowledge of the facts.

She was subpoenaed to testify in October along with her husband, Vince McMahon, and WWE, along with its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, as legal entities.

McMahon's defense claimed, in statements issued to CNN, that the lawsuit is "filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations and misrepresentations."

Two weeks after defeating Kamala Harris at the polls, the president-elect nominated McMahon to become his secretary of education.

During the first Trump administration, McMahon was director of the Small Business Administration between 2017 and 2019.