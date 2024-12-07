The two Californian children shot at a Christian school were attacked in retaliation for the 'genocide' in Gaza

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Last Wednesday, two California children, Roman Mendez, 6, and Elijah Wolford, 5, suffered gunshot wounds after a 56-year-old man opened fire at the Feather River Seventh-day Adventist School in Palermo, California, before taking his own life.

After preliminary investigations, authorities identified the alleged shooter as Glenn Litton. They reported that the suspect allegedly attacked to retaliate against the United States for its involvement in what the shooter considered to be the "genocide" in Gaza, i.e., the war between Hamas and Israel.

The shooter was found dead in the school by first responders with a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound. Meanwhile, the children were in critical but stable condition at the time of publishing this report.

Pointedly, the Butte County Sheriff's Office stated that Litton has a lengthy criminal and mental health history and left a manifesto justifying the shooting as revenge for the Israeli military operation against Hamas in Gaza.

"Countermeasures involving child execution has now been imposed at the Seventh Day Adventist school in California, United States by the International Alliance," reads the manifesto shared by Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. "I, Lieutenant Glenn Litton of the Alliance, carried out countermeasures in necessitated response to America's involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians along with attacks towards Yemen."

Authorities said they are investigating whether there is an organization called "International Alliance" or whether it is a fabrication by Litton, who Honea said had "significant" mental health problems.

So far, investigators have found no indication that an organization by that name exists.