California school shooting leaves two children in critical condition

Authorities reported that a shooting was reported in the vicinity of the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, Calif. Two children were injured and are in critical condition.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) detailed that the shooter was killed at the scene. The perpetrator's name was not released due to an open investigation into the case.

"BCSO is on scene of an active incident involving a shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo. Students are being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene," the office wrote on its Facebook account.

According to the information, the injured children are 5 and 6 years old and were treated at local hospitals. In addition, it was learned that earlier in the day, the suspect had attended a meeting with a school administrator, apparently to explore the possibility of enrolling a family member.

"I’m thankful that they are still alive, but they have a long road ahead of them," said county Sheriff Kory Honea.

Meanwhile, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey explained that his office is helping those affected by the shooting. He detailed that it is not only those children who were injured but all those who lived through the situation.

"That will be going on now for weeks, obviously months. ... Not only the children that were previously injured, but those children that saw their classmates gunned down in front of them," Ramsey stressed in a press conference, per CNN.