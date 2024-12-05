Al Jazeera uses bots and fake accounts to push antisemitism and demonize the West

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

A new report revealed that the Qatari news network Al Jazeera has an extensive network of bots and fake profiles in order to fuel antisemitism worldwide.

The research, conducted by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and social network analytics firm Cyabra, provides a detailed look at the key antisemitic and anti-Western propaganda role played by AJ+, a social media publisher owned by Al Jazeera that targets audiences in the West.

To conduct the report, Cyabra conducted extensive research over a two-month period, from September to November, to track bots and fake profiles that interacted with AJ+'s official accounts on X and promoted its posts on TikTok.

The investigation found that 32% of the profiles interacting with AJ+ accounts were fake, revealing the Arab media outlet's intention to artificially increase the platform's visibility.

The aforementioned fake profiles spread deeply anti-Israeli propaganda and sought to redirect users to AJ+'s TikTok account, where they would encounter videos with anti-American and anti-Israeli narratives, increasing the platform's visibility.

CAM concluded that the evidence reflects a clear intent to exploit algorithms on social networking sites and reveals a clear violation of X's policies on "inauthentic behavior," designed to prevent misuse of the platform to spread propaganda and deceptive practices.