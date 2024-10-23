Israel reveals six Al Jazeera journalists to be Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Six journalists from the Qatari news network Al Jazeera belong to the Palestinian terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed in a statement released Wednesday.

The Israeli military said that, based on intelligence information and a large number of documents found during a series of operations in the Gaza Strip, it was able to confirm that Anas Al-Sharif, Alaa Salama, Hossam Shabat, Ashraf Saraj, Ismail Abu Amr and Talal Aruki, six Al Jazeera journalists in the Palestinian coastal territory, are in fact terrorists.

Abu Amr was injured during an IDF offensive in Gaza. While Al Jazeera denied his membership in Hamas, documents recovered by Israel show that the Qatari news network lied.

EXPOSED: 6 Al Jazeera journalists have been exposed as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.



The IDF has disclosed intelligence information and numerous documents found in Gaza confirming military affiliation of six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad… pic.twitter.com/quVmr2zE8B — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2024

The IDF added that the documents found contained, among other things, lists of training courses for terrorist activities, phone books and invoices.

The Israeli military remarked that most of the journalists the IDF revealed as members of Hamas' military wing lead everything related to the terrorist group's propaganda on Al Jazeera, especially in northern Gaza.

Journalists from Al Jazeera celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre



A year after the Oct. 7 massacre, a day Israel and the world remembered with deep sadness, grief and outrage the horrors committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups, and many also paid tribute to the victims and demanded for the release of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. While this was going on, numerous journalists in Qatar, especially from Al Jazeera, celebrated the brutal attack in which 1,200 people were killed and around 240 abducted.

In order to reveal the true face of Al Jazeera and other Qatari media, and even of the Qatari regime, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a list of the antisemitic hate speech used by several reporters to express joy at the massacre and rejoice at the suffering of the victims.

The organization noted that journalist Jamal Rayyan, anchor of Al Jazeera, stated on X that Oct. 7 "is the day that restored the honor and prestige to [our] nation." However, he later deleted the post.

Sanaa El-Younoussi, editor of Al Jazeera in English, expressed on X her wish that every day was like the day of the Oct. 7 massacre.

MEMRI also mentioned Yasser Abu Hilalah, former director general of Al Jazeera, who re-shared the message he had written on Oct. 7 on X, stating that "what is happening is a rewriting of history... as if we are in a dream and not reality!... We must not turn the Arab humiliation into doctrine and an inescapable reality. Here they are, challenging the most arrogant force with the simplest of weapons and with the strongest will and belief... Oh Allah, be with them and they have nothing but you." Abu Hilalah noted in the post that he had written these words a year ago. He added that the "#AlAqsaFlood rewrote history," in reference to the Oct. 7 attack.

Another Al Jazeera anchor who celebrated the massacre was Ahmed Mansour, who posted on X a montage of photos of terrorists invading Israel on the day of the historic attack and wrote: "The defeat of October 7 will remain the greatest defeat of the Israeli entity and the Zionist movement since its establishment." He added that "Israel's wounds from the attack have not healed and will never heal, and no one will succeed in erasing them."

Al Jazeera: A nest of Islamic terrorists



This is not the first time Israel has accused Al Jazeera employees of involvement in terrorist activities.

Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, following the Oct. 7 massacre, the Jewish state has accused other Al Jazeera journalists of being part of the ranks of this terrorist organization and Islamic Jihad.

American journalist Jonathan Schanzer mentioned some of them in an article published by Commentary earlier this year. Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists disguised as journalists included Ismail al-Ghoul, Ismail Abu Omar, Hamza al-Dahdouh (who was killed in an IDF operation), Mustafa Thuraya and Muhammad Wishah.