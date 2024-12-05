The bullets used in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had text written on them: 'Deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

The bullets with which UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed had the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" written on them. This was assured by a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press.

"The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ... The words on the ammunition may have been a reference to strategies insurance companies allegedly use to try to avoid paying claims," the news outlet reviewed.

Authorities explained that investigators recovered several 9 millimeter bullet casings from outside the hotel and a cell phone from the alley where the shooter fled.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, images were released showing the suspect with his face uncovered. Authorities continue to search for the perpetrator, who is still on the run.

UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson died Wednesday morning after being shot several times in Manhattan in front of the Hilton Hotel.

According to early reports, police believe it was a targeted attack.

Thompson was in front of the hotel around 6:45 a.m. to attend a conference. A masked man who had reportedly been waiting for him to arrive shot him several times and fled down Sixth Avenue on a bicycle.

According to Pix 11, UnitedHealth Group was holding a conference with investors at the hotel, which was interrupted by the group's CEO, Andrew Witty, who spoke of a "very serious medical situation."