Authorities locate photographer Hannah Kobayashi in Mexico

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaiian photographer who disappeared about a month ago after landing in Los Angeles, California, was spotted crossing into Mexico by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) security cameras.

At a press conference, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell reported that they have tracked down Kobayashi's whereabouts and asked the photographer to contact authorities to confirm that she is in good condition.

"She was alone, with her luggage and appeared unharmed. Our priority is ensuring Ms. Kobayashi’s safety and well-being, and we urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the US Embassy to let us know that she is safe," McDonnell said.

From the moment authorities observed Kobayashi through a video recording, they classified her as a "voluntarily missing person." "Kobayashi expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity," McDonnell added.

The photographer's family singled out authorities for not receiving all the information about the case, while asserting that "the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in its power" to track down Kobayashi.

"Based on information, surveillance footage reviewed and information shared with us, these are the facts known to my mother and I: It does not appear that Hannah intentionally missed her flight," said Sydni, the photographer's sister. "The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments. However, we do remain hopeful and optimistic that the Los Angeles Police Department is doing everything in their power to assist us in locating Hannah."