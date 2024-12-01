58,000 of the illegal immigrants housed in New York are criminals, according to ICE data

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

New York City is home to more than 58,000 criminals who entered the country illegally and have irregular or semi-legal status in the country, according to ICE data revealed by The New York Post. Of these 58,000 criminals, at least 1,000 belong to or are suspected to belong to organized criminal gangs.

According to these figures revealed by the media, almost 8% of all illegal immigrants welcomed in the city declared a "sanctuary" by the Democrats have pending court cases or have already been convicted. Uncaptured criminals or those who have no record of a criminal past in other countries are not listed.

New York City has a serious public safety problem on its streets. Even the city's public transportation network became a battleground for crime, necessitating the intervention of the state administration to ensure a minimum level of security.

New York's figure is almost identical to the national average reporting the same data. Of the nearly 7.8 million illegal immigrants in the United States, 8.6% are convicted criminals or have pending charges, according to ICE data as of July 21. That translates to more than 660,000 individuals. It is unclear exactly how many are gang members.

These figures were disclosed to the media by Kenneth Genalo, who is the head of ICE in New York City. According to him, "It would take a lifetime to clear the city of the criminals we have."