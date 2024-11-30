Illegal immigrant gangs like Tren de Aragua rob Travis Kelce's mansion, among others

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

A disturbing trend of sophisticated robberies is causing concern among elite athletes and other millionaires in the United States. Organized gangs from South America, such as Tren de Aragua, are reportedly employing advanced technology to breach the security of their victims' homes, targeting prominent celebrities, such as members of the NBA and NFL.

Athletes in the crosshairs

Several sports figures have already been victims of these crimes. Among the most famous cases are the burglaries of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both Kansas City Chiefs players. In Kelce's case, thieves made off with $20,000. Others affected include Bobby Portis, a Milwaukee Bucks player, and Mike Conley, of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The thefts often occur while players are away, participating in games or events, making them easy targets.

Robberies with high-tech tools

These criminal gangs use drones, signal jammers, surveillance devices and social network analysis to identify the movements of their targets. They are known as "theft tourists" because many enter the United States legally on tourist visas, operate for weeks or months, and then leave the country. According to experts, these groups often move quickly to avoid detection and employ methods such as disguises and cameras to gather information.

Expansion of robberies nationwide

Although initially concentrated in Southern California, these high-tech burglaries have spread to major cities such as Chicago, Houston and Dallas. Law enforcement, including the FBI, has indicated that many of these networks have links to South American groups operating in different states on an itinerant basis.

The thieves take advantage of their targets' social media posts, which often reveal crucial information such as travel dates or extended absences.

Tren de Aragua members captured in New York City

Two members of Tren de Aragua were arrested in New York after being linked to an armed invasion in Aurora, Colorado. Denyeer Aramillo Meneses, 23, and Edison Peña Angulo, 25, were captured in the Bronx during a raid led by local police and the Department of Homeland Security.

The arrests were part of a six-month investigation into the gang's criminal activities, which included drug trafficking, credit card fraud and violent crimes. Firearms, ammunition and narcotics were seized during the operation, highlighting the reach of this network that operated from the Bronx to Manhattan.