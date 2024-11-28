Police arrest dozens of anti-Israeli activists at Macy's Parade

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

The NYPD made several dozen arrests at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to reports, a large group of protesters attempted to sabotage the parade with anti-Israeli signs.

This is the second year in a row that anti-Israeli activists have attempted to sabotage the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. Police had, for this reason among others, a heavy deployment prepared to accompany the parade.

According to reporters on the scene, the protesters entered the parade route at West 55th Street and Sixth Avenue. The activists' irruption provoked an annoyed response from the crowd of citizens attending the event. People booed and shouted at the group as police made the arrests.