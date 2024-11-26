BBC awards player with alleged 'high testosterone' Women's Footballer of the Year award

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Amid the debate over transgender participation in women's sports competitions, the BBC awarded the Women’s Footballer of the Year award to Barbra Banda, a Zambian native who was barred from the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations for having high testosterone levels.

The British public broadcaster, through its BBC Sports affiliate, announced the award - Banda beat Spain's Aitana Bonmatí and the American player without mentioning the controversy in which Banda was embroiled two years ago. "I am shocked and surprised to have this award by my side," the soccer player said after being honored.

She must have also been shocked when the organizing committee of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations did not allow her to play in the tournament after having high levels of testosterone in clinical tests done on her by the Zambian national team's medical services. A story that her representative and those close to her have denied.

However, Bamba did participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And this case recalls that of another athlete who, in this last event, sparked criticism for being allowed to compete under similar physical circumstances: Iman Khelif.

The Algerian boxer was authorized to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the women's category, despite high suspicions that they could be a trans or that their physical and chemical conditions were similar to those of men.

Suspicions that eventually turned into evidence when a medical report revealed that Khelif has XY chromosomes and male reproductive organs. And, as if their participation in the women's category was not enough, they won the gold medal.