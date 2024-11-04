Medical report shows that Imane Khelif has XY chromosomes, testicles and a micropenis

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

A medical report revealed that Algerian Imane Khelif has XY chromosomes and "testicles." The news was revealed by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia and spread recently by various media outlets.

The information comes just a few months after the 25-year-old won gold in the 66 kg boxing category of the Paris 2024 Olympics after a resounding victory over Yang Liu, and repeatedly claimed to be a woman.

The journalist's investigation explained that an MRI showed in Khelif's case an absence of a uterus, the presence of testicles and a micropenis in the form of a clitoris.

"Clearly, Imane Khelif is a man in the shape of a woman. Or a woman in the shell of a man," Ait Aoudia highlighted in the research.

"Analysis by Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH) showed that he carried the '46XY' karyotype. And confirmed 'male formula,' without 'alleviating a significant genetic imbalance,'" the report highlighted.

The news comes just months after Khelif won a gold medal in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics.

The case regained prominence after former President Donald Trump showed in his latest campaign video an image of Imane Khelif while insisting on his position of banning men's participation in women's sports.

In addition, renowned British writer J.K. Rowling also referred to the case and maintained that she is not afraid of facing justice for referring to Imane Khelif as a man.

"I really don't know if I can be any clearer on this point, because I've said it several times before. If describing sex accurately or defending the importance and reality of sex is a jailable offense, I'm willing to go to jail," Rowling said after commenting on the case.

Khelif's participation in the Olympics was mired in controversy regarding her chromosomal characteristics, specifically the presence of XY chromosomes. This controversy intensified after her outstanding performance in the first round, where her Italian opponent Angela Carini withdrew after only 46 seconds.

The debate over Khelif's eligibility was exacerbated by her disqualification at the last World Boxing Championships, where the International Boxing Federation (IBA) cited non-compliance with eligibility criteria for female competitors. According to the IBA, an independent test concluded that Khelif and her opponent had competitive advantages, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) upheld the eligibility of all competitors, assuring that they met the standards set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).

While some continue to celebrate Khelif's performance in the ring, others question the validity of his participation in the context of the current rules and regulations.