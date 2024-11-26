Two-year-old girl rescued after trying to reach the U.S. alone
A 2-year-old Salvadoran girl who was traveling alone to meet her parents in the US was rescued by police authorities. In a new chapter, Gustavo Vargas talks about these types of cases, and how minors fall into the hands of criminal organizations.
A 2-year-old Salvadoran girl who was traveling alone to meet her parents in the US was rescued by police authorities. In a new chapter, Gustavo Vargas talks about this type of cases, and how minors fall into the hands of criminal organizations.