Jose Ibarra, the suspect accused of killing Laken Riley, the Augusta University nursing student, returned to court for the third day of his trial as the prosecution continues to present witnesses.

This time, footage was shown of the minutes leading up to Riley's murder. Her mother, Allyson Phillips, wept in court as the video with Laken Rileyn was played.

Laken Riley's last communication on her phone was a text message to her mother to see if she was available to talk.

"Good morning. About to go for a run if you’re free to talk," Riley texted her mother at 8:55 am, according to the testimony of Sophie Raboud from the UGA Police Department.

In addition, it was learned that shortly before 10 a.m., Riley's mother, who usually talked to her daughter while she was out for a run, started to get concerned because Riley was not answering her calls.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the trail camera shows Riley's roommates out searching for her along with their dog. At 11:47 a.m., her mother texted her daughter, "Call me, I'm really worried about you."

At 12:07 pm, Riley's mother called her daughter again. Then, at 12:20 p.m., Riley's stepfather attempted to call her. At 12:38 p.m., police found Riley's body in a wooded area near Herrick Lake.

Similarly, footage revealed that Diego Ibarra, brother of defendant Jose Ibarra, went to work at the University of Georgia dining hall on the day of the murder. He was wearing different clothing than the suspect, according to surveillance video played in court and reviewed by CNN.

"On February 22, Diego Ibarra clocked into work at 3:57 p.m. – hours after Riley’s killing – wearing a gray shirt, red-and-black hat and small gray double-strapped backpack, surveillance video showed. He clocked out of work at about 11 p.m," the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, it was learned that Ibarra traveled to Atlanta, thanks to a "humanitarian flight" financed by the Biden administration, where he ended the young woman's life.

His ex-girlfriend, Layling Franco, revealed this claim while testifying in Ibarra's trial, which began last week.

Riley was found dead with a blunt wound to the head and half-naked. The investigation found that the victim, who was playing sports on the university campus when she died, was repeatedly hit with a rock. There were also signs that she was sexually assaulted.