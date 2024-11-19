Illegal immigrant accused of murdering Laken Riley received benefits from the Biden-Harris Administration

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

The illegal immigrant suspected of murdering Laken Riley at the University of Georgia, José Ibarra, traveled to Atlanta, where he killed the young woman, thanks to a "humanitarian flight" financed by the Biden-Harris Administration.

His ex-partner, Layling Franco, revealed this claim while testifying in Ibarra's trial, which began last week. One more case of the benefits that the Biden-Harris Administration has granted to illegal immigrants for four years and that, on this occasion, has resulted in the alleged direct implication of an irregular in the murder of an innocent woman.

Franco said they "got a flight" from New York to Atlanta, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin. Once there, Ibarra's brother picked them up and drove them to Athens, the city where Riley was killed.

Before the trial began, the investigation led Ibarra to be the prime suspect in Riley's murder. Traces of the defendant's DNA were found at the crime scene, just as they were on the young woman's body.

Riley was found dead with a blunt wound to the head and semi-naked. The investigation led to the victim, who was playing sports on the university campus when she died, being struck with a rock repeatedly, apart from having signs of sexual assault.