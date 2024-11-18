One death and more than 15 hospitalized after eating organic carrots contaminated with 'E. coli'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 15 people have been hospitalized and one person died after becoming infected with a strain of E. coli from eating contaminated organic carrots.

In that regard, the agency explained that 39 cases of people infected with the E. coli strain from the outbreak have been reported in 18 states. He further noted that interviews with sick people and traceback findings show that organic carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are making people sick.

"These products are no longer for sale at stores but may still be in people's homes. Check your refrigerators and throw them away," the CDC said.

Similarly, health officials said people with severe symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and report what they have eaten to their health care provider.

"Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria," the CDC highlighted.