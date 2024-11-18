The 'Trump Dance' is sweeping the nation: Nick Bosa and Jon Jones celebrate while imitating Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump is a media sensation. Throughout the campaign and even after, the president-elect has managed to popularize words and phrases loaded with irony, while also leaving behind iconic images that are circulating globally.

One such image is the so-called "Trump Dance." With his trademark humorous expression, the president-elect’s simple arm movement at rallies has gone viral, becoming a trend among various public figures. Particularly in the world of sports, athletes have started mimicking the move to celebrate touchdowns and game victories.

NFL players Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Za'Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez (Detroit Lions), Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) and Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans) are just a few who have busted out the Trump Dance on the field.

UFC fighter Jon Jones, who celebrated his victory this weekend under the watchful eye of the president-elect himself, also broke out in the president-elect’s iconic move as well as Hulk Hogan, who publicly supported the Republican during the campaign.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.) compiled several of Trump's impersonations in a video.