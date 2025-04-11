House leadership role for Stefanik after losing UN bid

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 10 de abril, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) named Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to a newly-created leadership position on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to be appointed chairwoman of House Republican Leadership to lead House Republicans in implementing President Donald Trump’s mandate from the American people for an America First agenda that includes securing our borders, strengthening our national security, growing our economy and combating the scourge of antisemitism across our country,” Stefanik stated.

Her office added that her new job would come with “budget, staff and an expansive strategy, legislative and communications portfolio” and noted that similar titles had previously been created for senior Republicans, most recently for former congressman Garret Graves in 2023.

One of the most vocal critics in Congress of how universities across the country handled anti-Israel protests since Oct. 7, Stefanik made support for Israel a centerpiece of her bid to be UN envoy. She said that she would also retain seniority on her committee assignments.

Stefanik previously served as Republican Conference chair but gave up that position to Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) in expectation that she would be confirmed as U.N. Ambassador.

Trump withdrew her nomination in March, citing the razor-thin Republican majority in the House and the risk that a Democrat could win a special election in her upstate district, which Trump won by 20 points in November.

“With a very tight majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump wrote. “The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day.”

That slim majority was apparent on Thursday, as Republicans passed their budget bill with a majority of just two votes, 216-214, with two Republicans voting against the bill.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters on Thursday that the vote would not have been possible but for the deaths of Reps. Sylvester Turner (D-Texas) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) in March.

“We had two tragic deaths in the House Democratic Caucus,” Jeffries said. “Had those deaths not occurred last month, Republicans could not have even passed the bill today.”

© JNS