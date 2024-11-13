Voz media US Voz.us
Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul: "I'm a natural-born killer"

The heavyweight legend warned his rival of what's in store for him in Friday's media showdown in Dallas.

Mike Tyson and Jake PaulCordon Press.

Alejandro Baños

With just days to go before the most high-profile fight of the year, Mike Tyson (58) fueled the tension by claiming that there is a "fundamental difference" between him and his rival, Jake Paul (27), which could prove decisive in their showdown.

"There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake. He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference," the heavyweight legend said in a promo for the fight made by Netflix, the platform that will stream the event.

The fight, which will take place this Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Texas), was originally scheduled for July but had to be postponed after Mike Tyson faced a medical complication.

