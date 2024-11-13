Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul: "I'm a natural-born killer"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

With just days to go before the most high-profile fight of the year, Mike Tyson (58) fueled the tension by claiming that there is a "fundamental difference" between him and his rival, Jake Paul (27), which could prove decisive in their showdown.

"There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake. He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference," the heavyweight legend said in a promo for the fight made by Netflix, the platform that will stream the event.

The fight, which will take place this Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Texas), was originally scheduled for July but had to be postponed after Mike Tyson faced a medical complication.