Veterans Day: events and parades to commemorate it across the country

Veterans Day is one of 11 national holidays in the United States and is celebrated annually every November 11. Its history is relatively recent and began as an unofficial local custom that culminated with President Dwight Eisenhower's proclamation. In 1954, Eisenhower declared that tribute would be paid to "the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom."

Several states hold events and parades to pay tribute and show gratitude to those men and women who have served in the armed forces.

For example, the official website of the Department of Veterans Affairs published a listing of all the activities scheduled in all states for this November 11.

One of the most important is the one to be held at Arlington National Cemetery (Virginia). It begins at 11:11 a.m. (ET) as it does every November 11. The ceremony begins with the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (limited to official participants only). The celebration continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with speeches and a parade of colors by veterans' organizations, explained the specialist site Military.com.

At the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, tribute will be paid to the more than 16 million men and women who served in the armed forces during World War II.

"WWII veterans will lay wreaths at the Freedom Wall in remembrance of their fallen brothers and sisters," highlighted Military.com.

In addition, there will be another laying of a wreath from 12:30 to 1:30 p. m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the Marine Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The nation's largest parade in honor of Veterans Day is the New York City Veterans Day Parade, organized by the United War Veterans Council, which this time will celebrate its 105th anniversary, with about 20,000 participants from across the nation parading down Fifth Avenue.

It was also learned that the Stand Up for Heroes, a production of the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, will be held at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Center.

In Texas, the Houston Salutes American Heroes event begins from 10 to 11 a. m. at City Hall. At 11 a.m., a moment of silence will be observed in remembrance of the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended World War I. The parade of American Heroes will begin at 11:30 a.m.

All other events and cities can be viewed here.