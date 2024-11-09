Candyman actor Tony Todd dies at 69 years old

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

Actor Tony Todd, known for his roles in horror films such as Candyman and Final Destination, passed at age 69 at his home, his representative said. During his more than 40-year career, the actor appeared in more than 240 films and television series. In addition, he was a renowned voice actor.

Born in Washington, D.C., his first appearance on the big screen was in 1986 in the film Sleepwalk. That same year he played Sergeant Warren, a heroin addict, in the hit Vietnam war film Platoon. During the late 1980s and 1990s his face was recognizable in several of the most recognizable series of the time, including 21 Jump Street, MacGyver, Matlock, Law & Order, The X-Files, Beverly Hills 90210, Xena: Warrior Princesss, Murder, She Wrote and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

A horror movie legend

His greatest triumphs, however, would come in the 90s thanks to horror films. First by starring in 1990 in the remake of The Night of the Living Dead. But, above all, he will be remembered for his role as the mythical character with a hook for a hand in Candyman (1992). Todd would again don the hook in the 1995 sequel Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and 1999's Candyman: Day of the Dead. Almost 22 years later he returned to the saga, with Candyman, a direct sequel to the original from 30 years earlier.

Todd was also seen in other successful horror sagas, for example, giving life to William Bludworth, a funeral home owner in Final Destination and its multiple sequels. He also appeared in The Crow, the film sadly famous for the death of its protagonist, Brandon Lee during filming.

Renowned voice actor

In addition, Todd was a notable voice actor, with recognizable roles in Transformers, Revenge of the Fallen, Zoom in The Flash, Darkseid in the DC Animated Cinematic Universe and Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game.