Is this the Trump effect? Target ditches 'Happy Holidays' and brings back 'Merry Christmas' in store decorations

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

The phrase "Merry Christmas" is making a return to Target aisles, as reported by social media users. In recent years, the retaile, in an effort to appeal to a more "woke" audience, made several changes to align with contemporary sensibilities, one of which was replacing "Merry Christmas" with "Happy Holidays" in its holiday decorations.

It's worth noting that this change sparked criticism, with many accusing the company of "censoring the true meaning of Christmas." For example, in 2021, Liberty Counsel published its annual "Naughty Retailer List" which highlights businesses that either "acknowledge and celebrate Christmas" or "silence and censor Christmas." Target was listed among those accused of the latter.

More than ten years of controversy

In 2011, Forbes published an article that included Target on the list of companies that had faced "a great deal of negative media coverage and consumer rejection" for "taking the word Christmas out of their advertising campaigns."

Several retail giants learned this the hard way when they began taking the word Christmas out of their November and December ad campaigns in an attempt to be politically correct. Lowe's, Home Depot, Sears, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GAP have all felt the wrath of believers when they abandoned Christmas for more generic wishes like "happy holidays."

More than ten years later, the reasons behind the change remain unclear - whether it's a response to the widespread conservative shift in society following the Republican Party's successes and President Donald Trump's influence, or something else entirely. However, one thing is certain: "Merry Christmas" is once again a reality in Target's aisles.

This isn’t the first time such policies have harmed Target's reputation or impacted its sales. Last year, the retailer faced a boycott after it introduced LGBTQ+ themed products during the holiday season, as well as items for Pride Month aimed at minors.