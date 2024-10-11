Donald Trump announces that his daughter Tiffany is pregnant

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump publicly announced that his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is pregnant. The surprising revelation came unexpectedly during an event at the Detroit Economic Club.

Trump let the news slip when he mentioned Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulos, who was in the audience. "He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice," he said. The statement was met with applause from the audience.

Until that moment, the news of the pregnancy of Tiffany, 30, had not been made public. However, neither when the baby will be born nor any other details have been revealed yet.

Tiffany's love match

Tiffany married Michael Boulos in November 2022 in a ceremony held at Mar-a-Lago, after dating since 2018. Michael, son of Massad Boulos, belongs to an influential business family with roots in Lebanon and operations in Nigeria through Boulos Enterprises, a company involved in the production and distribution of mechanical equipment and motorcycles.

Trump family grows

Trump is already a grandfather to 10 grandchildren, children of his three other grown children. Donald Trump Jr. has five children, Eric Trump has two, and Ivanka Trump, married to Jared Kushner, has three. Tiffany's new baby will add another member to the former president's growing family.

Tiffany Trump and her low-key profile

Unlike her older siblings, Tiffany has kept a more low-key profile during her father's political rise. However, in 2020, she made an important appearance speaking during the Republican National Convention. This year she also attended the Republican Party Convention in Milwaukee, showing her support for her father's candidacy.