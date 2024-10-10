Hurricane Milton live: Trajectory, images, and announcements from authorities
The devastating storm is advancing down the peninsula towards the east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. Get minute-by-minute updates of its path through Florida.
Hurricane Milton is sweeping through Florida after making landfall Wednesday afternoon in Sarasota County. Communities in the process of recovering from Hurricane Helene are now being hit with floods, high winds, and heavy rain. Stay updated with the latest news:
Eye of Hurricane Milton leaves Florida
The center of the Category 1 hurricane moved out into the Atlantic, the National Weather Service reported. Rain and damaging winds continue to batter central cities such as Orlando and eastern cities such as Daytona.
As the storm moves toward the Bahamas, the weather will gradually improve on the mainland, where damage analysis and repair work has begun.
More than 3 million homes without electricity
Data from poweroutage.us indicates that more than 3 million consumers were without power Thursday morning.
#Milton2024 | Milton deja a 1.5 millones de personas sin electricidad en Florida pic.twitter.com/iszX8B8PgM— VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) October 10, 2024
Alarms raised on Florida's west coast
Hurricane Milton is leaving Florida's west coast. Warnings have been lifted there, the National Weather Service reported. It is now moving toward the center of the state and east coast, from where it will exit the peninsula.
Despite downgrading from Category 3 to Category 1, it continues to produce damaging winds and torrential rains.
Video: How Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key
The eye of powerful Hurricane Milton finally made landfall near Siesta Key, in Sarasota County, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after its landfall, the first deaths were announced, although an official number has not been specified at the moment.
Society
Hurricane Milton : how the cyclone landed in Siesta Key
Virginia Martínez
Hurricanes Milton and Helene expose serious government failures, with thousands of homes left uninsured
Homeowners were forced to take out flood insurance due to FEMA's failure to update maps of high-risk flooding areas. Of the $250 billion in estimated losses from Helene, only $5 billion is covered by insurance.
Society
Hurricanes Milton and Helene expose serious government failures: Thousands of homes left uninsured
Verónica Silveri Pazos