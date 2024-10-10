Hurricane Milton : how the cyclone landed in Siesta Key

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

The eye of powerful Hurricane Milton finally made landfall near Siesta Key, in Sarasota County (Florida), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after its landfall, the first deaths were announced, although an official number has not been specified for the moment.

Deadly storm surges, extreme winds and flash floods engulfed a city of 57,000 residents that hours earlier looked like a ghost town, according to AFP. With the evacuation window closed, authorities ordered those who remained in Sarasota to take shelter. "Be kind, Milton," could be read, according to the agency on the window of a brick building. Early reports show that the cyclone, which arrived as a category three, turned a deaf ear:

#Milton2024 | Milton avanza como un huracán de categoría 2 en Siesta Key pic.twitter.com/hse058L2DW — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) October 10, 2024

The city overlooks a bay connected to the Gulf of Mexico. And this proximity to the water, one of its main attractions, was the main cause for concern, with the possibility that the storm surge caused by Milton could reach up to 4.50 meters in height.

After making landfall on Florida's west coast, Hurricane Milton has weakened to a Category 1 storm but continues its advance across the peninsula. Forecasts indicate that it will exit along the east coast without regaining strength. However, before moving on, it is expected to leave in its wake widespread flooding, strong winds, and significant damage to thousands of homes, leaving around 2.8 million households without electricity at least until Thursday.

Violent tornadoes were also reported in central and southern parts of the state:

Milton is now forecast to advance into the Atlantic Ocean, with the resort town of Orlando - home to Walt Disney World - in its path. Airports, schools and businesses across the state have closed.