Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

Florida is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Milton. Weeks after, Helene wreaked havoc in the Sunshine State. Authorities and residents expect significant impact, especially in the Tampa Bay area. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates that the hurricane could make landfall late Wednesday night.

"Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida. Today is the last full day for Florida residents to get their families and their homes ready and evacuate if told to do so by local officials," the NHC said.

Forecasters anticipate wind gusts of more than 100 mph and even upgraded the storm's strength from Category 3 to Category 5, the strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

According to the National Weather Service, a Category 5 hurricane could cause "catastrophic damage," such as "a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months. The Keys Hurricane of 1935 and Andrew of 1992 made landfall in South Florida as Category Five hurricanes."

In turn, the NHC issued a storm surge warning, emphasizing the danger of potentially deadly flooding during the 36 hours following the hurricane's landfall.

They also anticipate rainfall between six to twelve inches, with peaks of 18 inches in the central and northern parts of the Florida peninsula through Thursday. "Rainfall could lead to catastrophic flash and urban flooding, in addition to significant river flooding," The Hill noted.

"Prepare quickly and get out of the city. What we have said before is still valid. Hide from the wind and run away from the water and you won't have to run far," Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said at a news conference she led on Tuesday.

"You don't have to go to another state, you just have to get to higher ground. But this will be an event like no other," she added.

As for airport activity, The Associated Press reported that Tampa International Airport suspended flights Tuesday morning, and Orlando's airport plans to suspend flights Wednesday morning.