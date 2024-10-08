Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden dismantle Kamala Harris' lies on 'Milton' management

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and said that she is "delusional" after she said that he refused to take a call with her to talk about Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis said that he has been coordinating with President Joe Biden's administration. He said that he is focused on resolving the situation and that at this point it is not about Kamala Harris but about the people of Florida.

"My focus has not been on dealing with Kamala Harris. I saw the news report. I didn’t know that she tried to contact me. But I’d also say it’s not about you, Kamala. It’s about the people of Florida. My focus is exactly where it should be," DeSantis told Fox News.

He claimed that he has worked with both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations on emergencies similar to the current one and the issue has never been politicized. He questioned Harris' interest in the hurricane.

"I’ve worked on these hurricanes under both President Trump and President Biden. Neither of them ever tried to politicize it. She’s never called on any of the storms we’ve had since she’s been vice president until apparently now," he said.

"Why all of a sudden is she trying to parachute in and inject herself when she’s never shown any interest in the past? We know it’s because of politics. We know it’s because of her campaign. I have zero time to entertain these political games," DeSantis added.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden also dismantled Kamala Harris' lie and assured that he has been working with Ron DeSantis. In addition, he stressed that the Republican has done "a great job" dealing with the arrival of the hurricane.

"The governor of Florida has been cooperative. He’s said he's gotten all that he needs. I talked to him again yesterday and I said — a — boy — 'I said I know you're doing a great job,'" Biden said to the press.