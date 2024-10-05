Pink Floyd's catalog devalued after Roger Waters' antisemitic comments

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

Sony Music acquired a large part of Pink Floyd's musical rights for $400 million. The purchase was cheaper than expected (around $100 million less) as the British rock band's catalog has been losing value, partly influenced by the recent antisemitic comments from Roger Waters, one of its members.

When Pink Floyd reported that it was going to sell the rights to its hits, the rock band valued its catalog at about $500 million. From then until the sale was executed, Waters was involved in several controversies for various statements. For example, the bassist went so far as to justify the attacks perpetrated by the terrorist group Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"We don't know what they did. But were they justified in resisting the occupation? Yes," Waters responded when asked for his opinion on the Oct. 7 massacre.

Earlier, according to a report from Breitbart, Waters went so far as to utter "from the river to the sea" during an event: a slogan widely used by Hamas members when perpetrating their terror attacks against Israel.

The bassist has also been embroiled in other controversies after supporting Russia in its attacks on Ukraine.

These comments generated disputes between Waters and other members of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, in addition to the social criticism the bassist received for his antisemitic stances.