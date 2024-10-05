FBI issues "extremist violence" alert for Oct. 7 anniversary

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

The FBI believes that the anniversary of October 7, the largest terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas in Israel's history, could bring violence and unrest. As such, the federal agency issued an official alert warning that several scenarios could pose a threat to public safety.

According to the FBI, there are several calls from foreign terrorist groups that have claimed, directly or indirectly through different channels, they plan to disrupt order next Monday. According to the federal agency, the date marking one year since the Hamas attacks against Israel will be a motivating factor for "violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violent acts or threaten public safety."

The alert focuses especially on Jewish, Muslim or Arab institutions, including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers and community centers, as well as large public gatherings. These venues and events could be the primary target of the riots and attacks the FBI predicts for next Monday.

According to the FBI, social media posts associated with violent extremist groups could motivate threat actors of all ideologies, including those promoting violent anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

October 7 will be marked with special symbolism for Israel and for the Jewish community as they mourn the victims of last year's attacks. Meanwhile, Palestinian supporters are expected to take to the streets to criticize the Israeli government’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank territories.