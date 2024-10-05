'We Will Dance Again,' the documentary that shows the horrors of October 7th at the Nova festival

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

The Israeli documentary 'We Will Dance Again' recounts the horrors committed by Hamas at the Nova electronic music festival during the October 7 massacre perpetrated by that and other Palestinian terrorist groups. Yariv Mozer, director of the film, told VOZ in a recent interview that he made it because "the truth had to be shown to the world."

The filmmaker explained that the documentary is based on the experiences of 15 survivors of the brutal attack. It tells their stories from before the festival began until they managed to get to safety.

Mozer also said that he decided to make the film because there are still people who deny or even justify what happened on October 7. "It was clear to me that the truth had to be shown to the world," he said.

The director also said that the film includes disturbing images because it is necessary to "deal with them" to understand the gravity of what happened.

BBC asked not to label Hamas as a terrorist organization



Mozer said that while he is grateful to the BBC for airing the documentary in prime time, he said the British broadcaster demanded that he not label Hamas as a terrorist organization in the informative slides that appear in the film.

"Let the British public judge for themselves the horrors committed by Hamas and say whether they are terrorists or not," the filmmaker said.

Mozer said the British public has been sending him messages thanking him for making the film and for showing "the true side of Hamas."

Hamas "is a threat (...) to the Western world, to humanity"

The director said that while the terrorist group's goal is to "exterminate Israel and the Jewish people," October 7 "did not distinguish between Muslims, Christians and Jews."

"It is a threat (...) to the Western world, to humanity," he said.

Furthermore, Mozer called on Palestinians to get rid of Hamas "if they ever want to live in peace in the Middle East."

'We Will Dance Again' can be streamed in the United States and Canada on Paramount +.