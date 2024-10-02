Scandal: A drunk Doug Emhoff assaulted his ex-girlfriend at a party, per The Daily Mail

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

The Daily Mail reported exclusively that Doug Emhoff allegedly assaulted an ex-girlfriend, whose name was not disclosed and was dubbed "Jane," at a gala when he saw her flirting with another man. At the time, Kamala Harris' husband was reportedly in a drunken state.

This incident occurred in 2012 during the celebration of the Cannes Film Festival in France. According to what three of Jane's friends told the British newspaper, the second gentleman saw his then-girlfriend flirting with another man while waiting in the parking lot of the event venue. Emhoff's reaction was to approach her and slap her so hard that the woman involuntarily turned away.

These three friends told The Daily Mail what Jane told them that day. The account of the three coincides both in the description of the incident and in what the relationship was like between Emhoff and his ex-girlfriend, who were together for just three months.

The British newspaper managed to get in touch with Jane, but she declined to comment on the matter.

Doug Emhoff's controversial romantic history

Emhoff's alleged assault is the latest chapter in his controversial relationship history. Before meeting and marrying the Democratic candidate, the second gentleman was married to Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of his two children, and cheated on her with Najen Naylor, who at the time was the nanny for their children.

The extramarital affair between Emhoff and Naylor led to her becoming pregnant, although neither of the two confirmed it. According to the British outlet, the second gentleman went so far as to pay $80,000 to his mistress for her silence and made her sign a non-disclosure agreement.