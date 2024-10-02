Scandal: A drunk Doug Emhoff assaulted his ex-girlfriend at a party, per The Daily Mail
The British outlet published testimonies of the incident in which the husband of Kamala Harris allegedly slapped a woman he was dating in public in 2012.
The Daily Mail reported exclusively that Doug Emhoff allegedly assaulted an ex-girlfriend, whose name was not disclosed and was dubbed "Jane," at a gala when he saw her flirting with another man. At the time, Kamala Harris' husband was reportedly in a drunken state.
This incident occurred in 2012 during the celebration of the Cannes Film Festival in France. According to what three of Jane's friends told the British newspaper, the second gentleman saw his then-girlfriend flirting with another man while waiting in the parking lot of the event venue. Emhoff's reaction was to approach her and slap her so hard that the woman involuntarily turned away.
These three friends told The Daily Mail what Jane told them that day. The account of the three coincides both in the description of the incident and in what the relationship was like between Emhoff and his ex-girlfriend, who were together for just three months.
The British newspaper managed to get in touch with Jane, but she declined to comment on the matter.
Doug Emhoff's controversial romantic history
Emhoff's alleged assault is the latest chapter in his controversial relationship history. Before meeting and marrying the Democratic candidate, the second gentleman was married to Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of his two children, and cheated on her with Najen Naylor, who at the time was the nanny for their children.
The extramarital affair between Emhoff and Naylor led to her becoming pregnant, although neither of the two confirmed it. According to the British outlet, the second gentleman went so far as to pay $80,000 to his mistress for her silence and made her sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Emhoff 'reshaped the perception of masculinity'
MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki, who preceded Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary, interviewed Emhoff, asking him about masculinity and how he has applied it while serving as second gentleman, a position that has always been held by women.
"There is also an important, interesting part about how people have talked about your role is how your role has reshaped the perception of masculinity. Has that been an evolution for you? Do you think that’s part of the role you might play as first gentleman?" asked Psaki, to which Emhoff replied, "It’s funny. I’ve started to think a lot about this. I’ve always been like this. My dad’s always been like this. To me, it’s the right thing to do, support women. It is mutual with Kamala and me. We support each other, we have each other’s back. I’ve said many times when we lift up women, we support women whether it’s pay equity, childcare, family leave, and all of these issues in this post-Dobbs hellscape. Women should not be less than. Women should not have less rights and be treated differently. That’s not the American way."