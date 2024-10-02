Taylor Swift loses millions of listeners after endorsing Kamala Harris

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

"I’m voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," said Taylor Swift to publicly express her support for the Democratic candidate in the November election. In addition to not generating any influence among the electorate, the endorsement has cost the author of hits like “Shake It Off” (2014) dearly: she has lost millions of listeners on major music platforms.

According to data on Swift's engagement level analyzed by Chartmetric, Swift lost more than two million listeners on Spotify, going from 94 million monthly to 91.9 million after aligning herself with Harris. Mind you, it is not specified whether these former listeners are from the United States.

Still, the company maintained the singer's engagement level at a rank of "influencer."

On another major music platform, YouTube, video plays on Swift's official account dropped 10%, from 102.4 million monthly plays to 92.5 million, after she endorsed the Democratic candidate. In this case, it does correspond to U.S. data.