Voters are indifferent to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 15 de septiembre, 2024

Fans spent hours waiting in line and packed stadiums for the highest-grossing tour in history. There were literal earthquakes to the beat of "Shake It Off.” A new audience is tuning in to the NFL as just to watch their idol support her boyfriend. Is there a limit to the 'Swift Effect'? The answer may be found in a recent ABC and Ipsos poll which asked about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris. Most voters shrugged their shoulders.

Just 6% of respondents said they were more inclined to vote for the Democratic candidate after the singer's endorsement. 13% said it made them less likely to vote for Harris. It is worth noting that in the first case, the poll does not clarify who participants preferred prior to Swift's endorsement (so they could be Harris voters who simply reaffirmed their decision). Meanwhile, the second case could be "mostly Trump supporters" (meaning neither an increase or decrease in votes for either).

Either way, the overwhelming majority is indifferent: 81% claimed it "makes no difference.”

The same goes for the demographic where Swift was most expected to help Democrats: women under 30. Only 8% said they were more likely to support Harris, while 13% said that they were less likely and 78% who said they would not change their vote.

The VP campaign revealed that Swift got 400,000 people to visit the voting registration website within the first 24 hours after she posted the link on social media, according to Forbes. However, this does not mean that they registered to vote or that, if they did, they will vote for Harris.

Voters who have shifted

When it comes to mobilizing voters, forget about Swift. The real superstar is Robert F. Kennedy. The former independent candidate (and formerly a former candidate in the Democratic caucuses) was able to shift the most votes by dropping out of the campaign, though he split his flow among the major-party candidates.

Of the Trump voters who previously supported another candidate (from DeSantis and Haley to Joe Biden), 21% come from what were Kennedy's ranks. The environmental lawyer endorsed the Republican after dropping out of the race. His appeal, however, was not heard by all of his supporters: 11% of Kennedy’s voters now support Harris.

Notably, there was also a carryover from the Democratic campaign to the Trump campaign and vice versa. The percentage, however, is similar for both: about 16% of the stolen votes came from the other major party.