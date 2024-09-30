Hurricane 'Helene' leaves at least 93 people dead

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

Hurricane Helene, apart from the significant structural damage it is causing in much of the southeastern part of the country, has left a toll of at least 93 dead in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. In addition, thousands of people have had to be evacuated from their homes due to storms and flooding.

Most of the victims are concentrated in North Carolina, where, so far, 37 people - 30 of them in Buncombe County - have died. The county sheriff, Quentin Miller, did not rule out the possibility that more victims may be found, in statements picked up by AFP: "We continue to conduct search operations and we know that may also include (body) recovery operations."

North Carolina authorities confirmed the deployment of more than 500 members of the National Guard to assist in rescue efforts.

On the other hand, in South Carolina 25 people have died as a result of the passage of Hurricane Helene, while in Georgia 17 victims have been counted, 11 in Florida, two in Tennessee and one in Virginia.

Beyond the dead and injured, severe structural damage is also being reported. The latest data offered by the website poweroutage.us, says that around two million people are still without power.

Flooding, particularly in North Carolina, is preventing resources from arriving overland, so authorities are airlifting them to residents. More than a hundred highways - including four interstates - in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee had to be closed.