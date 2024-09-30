A state of public health emergency has already been declared in five states due to Hurricane Helene (file image) Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP

29 de septiembre, 2024

North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, which left shocking images after passing through the state. Local and federal forces converged to rescue over 100 people in 16 missions. The Biden administration has already declared a public health emergency in the state.

The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) reported that they had to deploy more than 500 soldiers and airmen, as well as some 200 vehicles and aircraft, to carry out rescue missions. Their 16 air missions resulted in the rescue of 119 people and 11 pets.

"Our National Guard air assets have identified people on the ground and have used social media and emergency calls to locate, identify and evacuate citizens in Western North Carolina," they reported on their X account.

One of the cities most impacted by the hurricane was Asheville, where the NCNG conducted its largest mission so far to rescue 41 citizens in Buncombe County.

The state's governor, Roy Cooper, thanked the agents on social media for their rescue missions. "North Carolina is strong and our first responders are the best in the country. I am grateful for their hard work and for risking their lives to protect all North Carolinians. This is an unprecedented tragedy that requires an unprecedented response," he wrote on X.

On Sunday, the Biden administration's Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, declared a public health emergency for North Carolina to address the health impacts of Hurricane Helene.

"We will do all we can to help North Carolina officials respond to the health impacts of Hurricane Helene. We are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as with our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support," Becerra said.

Public health emergencies have also been declared in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

An owner of a North Carolina beauty salon was forced to start a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise funds to rebuild her devastated business after Hurricane Helene hit.

"It is with a heavy heart and a churning stomach that I am making this post.... Balm Salon was completely destroyed by the flooding of the French Broad River. (...) This haven and sanctuary that was my business and place of work will have to be completely rebuilt. I started a GoFundMe to help support myself and my stylists since we’ve lost our place to work and income while we try to rebuild and replace what’s been lost," she wrote on social media.