Senator Rick Scott celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with leaders of the Florida Hispanic Coalition
VOZ was present at the conference where leaders reaffirmed their endorsement of Senator Scott's re-election, "because of his dedication to Florida families and his unwavering commitment to promoting freedom in Latin America and beyond."
Senator Rick Scott met with members of the Hispanic community at a press conference Hispanic Heritage Month. In attendance were leaders of the coalitions of Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Colombians, Dominicans, Ecuadorians and Brazilians. The event, which took place in Miami, Florida, highlighted the valuable "contributions of these vibrant communities to the state of Florida."
There were several important guests in attendance, such as Jaime Flores, GOP Hispanic Communications Director; Ivan Simonovis, a former political prisoner persecuted by the Venezuelan Chavista dictatorship; Mayra Joli, political analyst and family members of political prisoners in Cuba and Nicaragua.
Senator Scott said:
"My opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, supports socialist policies”
Regarding the Upper House race, Senator Scott explained the danger of supporting his opponent, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, since she, "supports socialist policies like Kamala Harris' price controls," among other things:
According to his official website, Senator Scott "has been traveling the state to meet with members of Florida's Hispanic community. He has already been to 67 counties in this campaign and has announced numerous coalitions in support of his campaign, including”:
- Venezuelans for Rick Scott.
-Nicaraguans for Rick Scott.
- Colombians for Rick Scott.
- Cubans for Rick Scott.
- Ecuadorians by Rick Scott.
- Puerto Ricans by Rick Scott.
- Dominicans by Rick Scott.
- Hispanic religious leaders for Rick Scott.
- Brazilians for Scott.
Following the press conference, Senator Scott and coalition members participated in a motorcade in support of his hard work and his campaign.