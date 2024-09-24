Senator Rick Scott celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with leaders of the Florida Hispanic Coalition

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

Senator Rick Scott met with members of the Hispanic community at a press conference Hispanic Heritage Month. In attendance were leaders of the coalitions of Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Colombians, Dominicans, Ecuadorians and Brazilians. The event, which took place in Miami, Florida, highlighted the valuable "contributions of these vibrant communities to the state of Florida."

VOZ was present at the conference where leaders reaffirmed their support for Senator Scott's re-election, "because of his dedication to Florida families and his unwavering commitment to promoting freedom in Latin America and beyond."

There were several important guests in attendance, such as Jaime Flores, GOP Hispanic Communications Director; Ivan Simonovis, a former political prisoner persecuted by the Venezuelan Chavista dictatorship; Mayra Joli, political analyst and family members of political prisoners in Cuba and Nicaragua.

Senator Scott said:

It is an honor to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the leaders of our incredible Hispanic coalitions, who have contributed so much to the success of our state. Together, we have made Florida the best place in the nation to live. But now, as the Democrats attempt to take our country down the path of socialism, we must make our voices heard in November.



"My opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, supports socialist policies”

Regarding the Upper House race, Senator Scott explained the danger of supporting his opponent, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, since she, "supports socialist policies like Kamala Harris' price controls," among other things:

My opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, supports socialist policies like Kamala Harris' price controls and voted with Squadron members more than 93% of the time during her brief tenure in Congress. Biden, Harris and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell have done nothing but embolden dictators like Maduro, Diaz-Canel and Ortega. They want more inflation and more taxes for the American people, while giving taxpayer benefits to illegals. That is not what Floridians want, especially those who have escaped from socialist countries. We cannot continue on this path for four more years. This November, together with Florida's Hispanic community, we will reject socialism and restore the American dream for Floridians and all Americans.

According to his official website, Senator Scott "has been traveling the state to meet with members of Florida's Hispanic community. He has already been to 67 counties in this campaign and has announced numerous coalitions in support of his campaign, including”:

- Venezuelans for Rick Scott.

-Nicaraguans for Rick Scott.

- Colombians for Rick Scott.

- Cubans for Rick Scott.

- Ecuadorians by Rick Scott.

- Puerto Ricans by Rick Scott.

- Dominicans by Rick Scott.

- Hispanic religious leaders for Rick Scott.

- Brazilians for Scott.

Following the press conference, Senator Scott and coalition members participated in a motorcade in support of his hard work and his campaign.