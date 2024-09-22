At least four dead and multiple wounded in shooting in Birmingham, Ala.

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 22 de septiembre, 2024

Police in Birmingham, Ala., reported that a shooting in the middle of the street left at least four dead and dozens injured.

Investigators suspect that there were several attackers, although no arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting occurred Saturday in the Five Points South district just after 11 p.m. Fire rescue services cordoned off the area later in the evening, AFP reports.

When police officers arrived, they found two adult men and a woman on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth person died at a hospital.

Dozens were injured, four of them seriously.

Authorities assured that they would do "everything we possibly can" to "hunt down" those responsible and asked for assistance from federal agencies and residents who believe they have useful information: "There is no greater resource than the public,."