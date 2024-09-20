China zoo admits to passing off painted dogs as panda bears

Capture of one of the videos showing one of the "fake pandas". X / Colin Rugg .

The controversy that arose months ago at a zoo in China when visitors reported that the pandas were really painted dogs has finally been resolved. The zoo ended up admitting that the animals on display were indeed dogs.

It happened at the zoo in Shanwei City, in the eastern part of Guangdong province. Many visitors uploaded videos and photographs of the animals when they realized their appearance seemed strange. These images went viral on the Internet, making people wonder if the animals were pandas.

At first, in response to the complaints, the zoo's management tried to claim that the animals were a rare variety of panda-bear-dog. This September they finally admitted that they misled visitors.

They did not have pandas available so they painted two chow chow cubs. They weren’t able to get away with it for even a few days.

Unfortunately this is not the first time a situation like this has occurred. Last May, another zoo in Jiangsu province put a group of black-and-white cubs on display, claiming they were also panda bears.