Air Force documents reveal its DEI 'goal': Reducing the 'white male population' among officers

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Documents from the Air Force related to its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives made it clear that one of its goals is to reduce its white male personnel, which to many consider to be reverse discrimination.

The documents, as initially reported by the Daily Caller, revealed that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown, issued a memo in 2022 detailing the Air Force's shift in direction toward more diverse demographic goals. According to the documents, the focus was on reducing the number of white male applicants in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.

The Air Force attempted to delay and conceal the changes

The news comes to light after multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests were covered and followed by a lawsuit that forced the Air Force to turn over the documents, revealing the plans.

However, the scandal not only pertains to the discriminatory racial targets, but in the fact that the Air Force attempted to delay and conceal the changes, as they are seen as a dangerous tilt toward the use of racial and gender quotas in an area as critical as national defense.

It all started with the Center for the Advancement of American Security (CASA), which filed a lawsuit in April 2024 after the Air Force denied the existence of such documents in response to an FOIA request. The documents finally obtained by CASA include a series of slides detailing racial and gender targets for ROTC applicants, with a troubling emphasis on decreasing white male representation.

The 'target' of reducing white male applicants

One of the most controversial slides, labeled "AFROTC White," reveals a chart showing the projected decline in the percentage of white male applicants, from 60% in 2019 to 50% in 2023, and then to 43% by 2029. This percentage is presented as a "target" to be achieved within the ROTC program, making it clear that the reduction is not merely a consequence of diversified recruitments, but an explicit Air Force goal.

James Fitzpatrick, CASA director, commented on this: "These documents show us that the Air Force has taken steps toward implementing their new directive of specific racial quotas for officer recruitment and enrollment throughout the branch."

Another slide clearly shows that while the number of white male applicants is decreasing, other demographic groups, such as black and female applicants, are expected to increase proportionately. In fact, the Air Force has already met its goal of increasing the proportion of black females among ROTC applicants.

Another alarming aspect is that the strategy to achieve these goals includes $500,000 for "diversity advertising campaigns," as well as $250,000 for "influencer engagements" to reach out to young ethnic minorities.