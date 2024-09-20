NYC Covid-19 adviser admits to drug-fueled sex parties during confinement

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Dr. Jay K. Varma, New York City's top adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic response, acknowledged that he held drug-fueled sex parties while pushing for the confinements that kept millions of people in their homes.

Varma made the confession in several secretly recorded conversations with undercover agents from conservative podcaster Steven Crowder's Mug Club. In the videos, Varma also acknowledged that if this information has been released during the pandemic, there would have been a huge upset among New Yorkers.

"I had to be kind of sneaky about it [sex party] ... I was running the entire Covid response for the city," Varma said in one of the conversations.

He said that during the confinement he participated in "underground dance party…underneath a bank on Wall Street."

"We all took like, you know, Molly [Ecstasy/MDMA]," he said.

"I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was, you know, like on TV [press conferences] and stuff," Varma added.

The doctor justified his actions by claiming that "The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then."

He also acknowledged that he threw another party with many more people than were allowed (about 200 people) during the pandemic. His greatest fear, he insisted, was being recognized because he had been demanding that the rest of the population not engage in similar activities.

But for Varma it was not enough to force people to stay at home while he was at these parties. He also urged former Mayor Bill de Blasio to implement mandatory vaccinations and even bragged that he was directly responsible for NBA star Kyrie Irving being banned from playing professional basketball.

"Because the vaccine mandate that I passed, he [Kyrie Irving] was not allowed to play...And so it became this huge national issue about why Kyrie Irving wasn't allowed to play basketball, because he was refusing to get vaccinated...Like this is a fun part of my life," Dr. Varma said.

With the confession, Varma joins the list of politicians who forced people to stay locked in their homes and get vaccinated while they held clandestine parties by skirting their own rules. One of the most infamous cases is that of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took part in parties organized at the British government’s headquarters, while the rest of the country was banned from such gatherings.