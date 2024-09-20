Kentucky sheriff's deputy arrested for shooting judge to death

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

A Kentucky sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting that resulted in the death of District Judge Kevin Mullins. The incident took place at the Letcher County Courthouse, where multiple gunshots were reported around 2:55 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Deadly conflict

Reports indicate that Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines requested a private conversation with Mullins, who agreed to close his office door. Witnesses heard gunshots shortly after the two entered, prompting a quick response from several emergency agencies.

Upon arrival, authorities found the judge, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner's office. Stines subsequently surrendered to authorities without incident.

Reactions from the community and officials

Attorney General Russell Coleman assured that his office will cooperate in the investigation and promised that justice will be pursued thoroughly. "We will fully investigate and pursue justice," he stated on X.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his sadness on social media, saying, "Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."

Laurance VanMeter, chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, was also appalled by the violence, sending his condolences to Mullins' family and the local community. "My prayers are with his family and the Letcher County community as they try to process and mourn this tragic loss. I ask for respect and privacy on their behalf," he wrote.

School closed as a precaution

As a precautionary measure, Letcher County Central High School was temporarily closed following the shooting. School officials informed parents that students were safe and that a mandatory lockdown had been issued due to an active shooting in the area.

The Kentucky Court of Justice also issued a statement expressing support for law enforcement and the victims of the incident as the investigation continues.